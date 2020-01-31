1 / 21

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 3, Kundali Bhagya continued to top the TRP chart. Choti Sarrdaarni, supernatural drama Naagin 4 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follow it closely. Bigg Boss 13, meanwhile, dropped to the fifth place. Non-fiction shows The Kapil Sharma Show, Indian Idol and Dance Plus 5 also moved down the chart. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Star Plus, SAB TV, Zee TV and Sony TV. Note: All impressions in 000s