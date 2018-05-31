1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, for week 21 is here. While Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya continued to top the charts, post the leap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has swept up the list to be on the third spot. Ishq Subhan Allah and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintained their places in the top five shows. New entrant Krishna Chali London, starring Gaurav Sareen and Megha Chakraborty also found a place in the top 20 serials. Coming to channels, Zee TV stands tall as the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Plus, Colors, and SAB TV.



(Note: All impressions in 000s)