As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings in week 48, supernatural drama Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has topped the ratings chart. The top five shows also include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Choti Sarrdaarni.



As for reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 gained steam. Even Indian Idol and Dance Plus 5 rose up the charts. Interestingly, The Kapil Sharma Show and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 dropped down.



Coming to channels, Star Plus remained the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by SAB TV, Colors, Sony TV and Zee TV.



Note: All impressions in 000s