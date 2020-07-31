1 / 11

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was the most-watched television show in week 29. The SAB TV sitcom recently completed 12 years. Rupali Ganguly's comeback serial Anupamaa also scored big and took the second slot. Other top shows include Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Coming to channels, Star Plus is the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors, Sony TV and Zee TV. Note: All impressions in 000s.