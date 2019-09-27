Most watched Indian television shows: KBC 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show boost Sony TV

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) list of week 38, Kundali Bhagya continues to rule the charts. The Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Doopher starrer has been consistent on the ratings chart since the very beginning.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which recently completed 10 years is second on the chart. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles.



Sony TV once again gained big numbers thanks to Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show. Both the non fiction shows have strengthened their positions in the top five shows. Kids' reality show Superstar Singer is placed in the sixth slot.



Balaji Telefilms' Kumkum Bhagya also finds a place in the top five shows while sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is on the seventh position. Dance reality shows Nach Baliye 9 and Dance Deewane are placed at the bottom of the chart.



Coming to channels, Sony TV is the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Star Plus, SAB TV, Zee TV and Colors.



Note: All impressions in 000s