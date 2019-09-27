Most watched Indian television shows: KBC 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show boost Sony TV

Toggle Menu Sections
Sony TV is the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Star Plus, SAB TV, Zee TV and Colors.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) list of week 38, Kundali Bhagya continues to rule the charts. The Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Doopher starrer has been consistent on the ratings chart since the very beginning.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which recently completed 10 years is second on the chart. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles.

Sony TV once again gained big numbers thanks to Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show. Both the non fiction shows have strengthened their positions in the top five shows. Kids' reality show Superstar Singer is placed in the sixth slot.

Balaji Telefilms' Kumkum Bhagya also finds a place in the top five shows while sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is on the seventh position. Dance reality shows Nach Baliye 9 and Dance Deewane are placed at the bottom of the chart.

Note: All impressions in 000s

Kundali Bhagya

1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 8689

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 8186

KBC 11

3. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (Sony TV) 8176

The Kapil Sharma Show

4. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 8068

Kumkum Bhagya

5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 7603

Superstar Singer

6. Superstar Singer (Sony TV) 7424

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 7278

Choti Sardarrni

8. Choti Sardarrni (Colors) 6376

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

9. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus) 5690

Tujhse Hai Raabta

10. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) 5643

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

11. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 332

Dance Deewane 2

12. Dance Deewane 2 (Colors) 5190

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega

13. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) 5071

Divya Drishti

14. Divya Drishti (Star Plus) 4997

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

15. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) 4800

Nazar

16. Nazar (Star Plus) 4386

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

17. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (Star Plus) 4196

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

18. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) 3918

Nach Baliye 9

19. Nach Baliye 9 (Star Plus) 3887

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

20. Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush (Colors) 3591

