According to the week one ratings of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehrila Khel bagged the first position on the TRP list. The usual favourite Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Doophar dropped down to the second place. The Kapil Sharma Show beat Bigg Boss 13 to become the most watched non-fiction show, and is slotted at the number three position. Even Indian Idol gained big to fly up to the fourth place while Kumkum Bhagya followed at fifth position. Bigg Boss 13 though, jumped a step compared to last week to settle at the seventh place. The shows that saw a dip in numbers are Choti Sarrdaarni, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Coming to channels, Star Plus continues to be the numero uno General Entertainment Channel in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, SAB TV, Sony TV and Zee TV.