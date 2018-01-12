1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council ratings for week 1 of 2018 are here. Long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah managed to sweep past all shows and attain the top position in the urban market. While Kundali Bhagya dropped to the second place, Super Dancer 2 jumped places and positioned itself on the third spot. The shows are followed by Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Bigg Boss 11 dropped two places from last week, making an exit from the top 10. Coming to channels, Colors continued to stay put at the numero uno position followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and Star Bharat. (Note: All impressions in 000s)