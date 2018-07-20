1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 28 are here. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to top the list with a huge margin. The sad news of Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hathi's demise got the audience to once again connect with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The sitcom soared up to the second spot on the chart. Zee TV dailies Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Ishq Subhan Allah are also part of the top 5 shows. Music reality show Indian Idol opened to a positive response and attained the tenth place. Coming to the channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market and is followed by Zee TV, Star Plus and SAB TV.



Note: All impressions in 000s.