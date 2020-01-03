1 / 21

As the per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings, Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehrila Khel held the second spot in week 52. Nia Sharma-Jasmin Bhasin's supernatural drama had topped the chart in its opening week. Kundali Bhagya regained the first spot, while Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top five shows.



In the non-fiction space, Bigg Boss 13 became the most watched reality show, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show, Indian Idol and Dance Plus 5.



Coming to channels, Colors became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Star Plus, SAB TV, Sony TV and Zee TV.



Note: All impressions in 000s