Most watched Indian television shows: Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya top BARC charts in week 50

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 11 are here. Continuing its winning streak, Kundali Bhagya retained its place in the top slot once again. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya moved back to the second spot and was followed by popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dance reality show Super Dancer 2 and Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki are part of the top five shows while Rising Star dropped down to the sixth position. Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Bharat and Zee TV. <br /><br /> Note: (Impressions in 000s)