Toggle Menu Sections
Most watched Indian television shows: Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya top BARC charts in week 50https://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/most-watched-indian-television-shows-kundali-bhagya-kumkum-bhagya-barc-charts-week-50-4992942/

Most watched Indian television shows: Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya top BARC charts in week 50

Let's have a look at the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India ratings for week 50. Kundali Bhagya toppled Kumkum Bhagya to once again gain the top slot in the urban market.

Most watched Indian television shows
Most watched Indian television shows

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 11 are here. Continuing its winning streak, Kundali Bhagya retained its place in the top slot once again. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya moved back to the second spot and was followed by popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dance reality show Super Dancer 2 and Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki are part of the top five shows while Rising Star dropped down to the sixth position. Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Bharat and Zee TV. <br /><br /> Note: (Impressions in 000s)

Kundali Bhagya

1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7269

Kumkum Bhagya

2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7011

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

3. Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6749

Super Dancer Chapter 2

5. Super Dancer 2 (Sony TV) - 6241

Ye Hai Mohabbatein

4. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 6361

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

8. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5590

Udaan

6. Udann (Colors) - 5653

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5645

Bigg Boss 11

9. Bigg Boss 11 (Colors) - 5214

Tu Aashiqui

13. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4778

Kya Haal Mr Paanchal

13. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 4604

mahek zee tv

9. Mahek (Zee TV) - 5493

ishq mein marjawaan

15. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4672

ishqbaaz star plus

15. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) - 4119

naamkaran

15. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 3 478

piya albela

20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3974

shani

18. Shani (Colors ) - 4100

Dil Se Dil Tak

17. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 4150

Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani

17. Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors) - 4301

mahakali

20. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 3943

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android