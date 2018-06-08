1 / 21

Leaps on television shows guaranteed success years back but now the taste of the audience seems to have changed. After Divyanka Tripathi did a Tulsi and shot down her son, the post leap drama in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein doesn’t seem to have found a liking among the audience as its ratings have dropped drastically in the Week 22 BARC list. On the other hand, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya continue to top the chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top five shows. Coming to channels, Zee TV is the numero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors.



(Note: All impressions in 000s)