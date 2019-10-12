Most watched Indian television shows: Bigg Boss 13 opens to average numbers

In week 40, Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhooper starrer Kundali Bhagya continued to top the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) charts. The daily is followed by Kumkum Bhagya, which climbed up the list compared to the previous week. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held the third position, non-fiction shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and Superstar Singer also maintained their position in the top 5 shows. The Kapil Sharma Show saw a decline as it dropped to the ninth position. Making an entry into the rating chart, Bigg Boss 13 fared average as it's placed at number 13. Coming to channels, Sony TV continued to be the numero uno GEC. It's followed by Colors, Star Plus, SAB TV and Zee TV. Note: All impressions in 000s