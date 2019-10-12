Toggle Menu Sections
Most watched Indian television shows: Bigg Boss 13 opens to average numbers

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held the third position, non-fiction shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and Superstar Singer also maintained their position in the top 5 shows.

Most watched Indian television shows, KBC 11, The Kapil Sharma Show

In week 40, Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhooper starrer Kundali Bhagya continued to top the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) charts. The daily is followed by Kumkum Bhagya, which climbed up the list compared to the previous week. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held the third position, non-fiction shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and Superstar Singer also maintained their position in the top 5 shows. The Kapil Sharma Show saw a decline as it dropped to the ninth position. Making an entry into the rating chart, Bigg Boss 13 fared average as it's placed at number 13. Coming to channels, Sony TV continued to be the numero uno GEC. It's followed by Colors, Star Plus, SAB TV and Zee TV. Note: All impressions in 000s

Kundali Bhagya

1. Kundali Bhagya 7438

Kumkum Bhagya

2. Kumkum Bhagya 6796

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6635

Kaun Banega Crorepati

4. Kaun Banega Crorepati 6381

Superstar Singer Singing Ka Kal

5. Superstar Singer Singing Ka Kal 6282

Choti Sardarrni

6. Choti Sardarrni 6279

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 6139

Dance Deewane 2

8. Dance Deewane 2 6039

the Kapil Sharma Show

9. The Kapil Sharma Show 5932

Tujhse Hai Raabta

10. Tujhse Hai Raabta 5104

11. Divya Drishti 4941

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

12. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke 4926

Bigg Boss 13

13. Bigg Boss 13 4859

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

14. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 4799

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega

15. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 4704

Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi

16. Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi 4542

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

17. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 4133

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

18. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 4126

Nazar

19. Nazar 3811

Nach Baliye

20. Nach Baliye 9 3657

