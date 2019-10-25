Most watched Indian television shows: Daya’s comeback rakes in big numbers for Taarak Mehta Ka

One of the most loved characters on television Daya (Disha Vakani) recently made a comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While it was just a cameo appearance, her presence definitely got the fans excited. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) rating for week 42, the sitcom has topped the charts. The top five shows also include Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and Indian Idol. Another supernatural drama Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka gets a positive opening. Non-fiction series The Kapil Sharma Show, Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13 have further slid down on the list. Coming to channels, Sony TV is once again the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV. Note: All impressions in 000s