Toggle Menu Sections
Most watched Indian television shows: Daya’s comeback rakes in big numbers for Taarak Mehta Kahttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/most-watched-indian-television-shows-barc-rating-taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmah-kundali-bhagya-bigg-boss-13-6088112/

Most watched Indian television shows: Daya’s comeback rakes in big numbers for Taarak Mehta Ka

Most watched Indian television shows: Sony TV is once again the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV.

barc shows

One of the most loved characters on television Daya (Disha Vakani) recently made a comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While it was just a cameo appearance, her presence definitely got the fans excited. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) rating for week 42, the sitcom has topped the charts. The top five shows also include Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and Indian Idol. Another supernatural drama Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka gets a positive opening. Non-fiction series The Kapil Sharma Show, Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13 have further slid down on the list. Coming to channels, Sony TV is once again the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV. Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) 7952

Kundali Bhagya

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 7328

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 6885

KBC 11

4. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (Sony TV) 6697

Indian Idol

5. Indian Idol (Sony TV) 6630

Choti Sardarrni

6. Choti Sardarrni (Colors) 6302

Kumkum Bhagya

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6271

The Kapil Sharma Show

8. The Kapil Sharma Show 6118

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka poster

9. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka (Star Plus) 5161

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

10. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 4835

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

11. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus) 4813

Sangita Ghosh plays a witch in Star Plus series Divya Drishti

12. Divya Drishti (Star Plus) 4809

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

13. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) 4618

Tujhse Hai Raabta

14. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) 4210

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

15. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (Star Plus) 4197

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega

16. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) 4152

bigg boss 13

17. Bigg Boss 13 (Colors) 4100

Nazar

18. Nazar (Star Plus) 3513

Nach Baliye 9

19. Nach Baliye 9 (Star Plus) 3465

Ishq Subhan Allah

20. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) 3261 

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android