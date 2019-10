As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Kundali Bhagya continued to top the list in week 41. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Choti Sardarrni climbed up the chart to secure the second and third slots, respectively. The top five shows also included Superstar Singer and Kumkum Bhagya.



Coming to channels, Sony TV maintained its numero uno spot GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors and Zee TV.



Note: All impressions in 000s