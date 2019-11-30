1 / 21

The wedding drama in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has found many takers. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings, in week 48, Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's show has made its way into the top 10 list.



Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya continued to be the number one show followed by Choti Sarrdaarni, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and Kumkum Bhagya. While The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 11 maintained its position, Dance Plus 5, Bigg Boss 13 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 slid down the list.



Coming to channels, Star Plus is the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by SAB TV, Colors, Sony TV and Zee TV.



Note: All impressions in 000s