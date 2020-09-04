1 / 6

There seems to be no stopping Kundali Bhagya. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 34, the Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhooper starrer continues to be the most-watched Indian television show. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is still sitting pretty in the second position on the TRP chart. Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and reality show India's Best Dancer follow it closely. Naagin 5 made an early exit from the list, and Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni has taken up its place instead. Coming to channels, Star Plus continues to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.



NOTE: Impressions in 000s