Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya once again topped the TRP list, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 35. Rupali Ganguly's comeback project Anupamaa also continued to hold its second position. The dailies are followed by sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and reality series India's Best Dancer. While Naagin 5 stayed out of the list, Kumkum Bhagya made an entry in the top five shows after a long time. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Star Utsav, SAB TV, Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s