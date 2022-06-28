7 / 11

The Akshay Kumar starrer is slated to release in Diwali this year and follows the story of an archaeologist, on his quest to find whether the Ram Setu, also popularly known as Adam’s Bridge, is a myth or reality. The film, directed by Abhisekh Sharma, has been a dream project for the director for many years now, who reportedly got interested in the issue following a court case surrounding the Ram Setu. The first look, which promises the film to be a full-blown entertainer with dollops of mythology, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. Releasing on 24th October. (Source: Taran Adarsh/Instagram)