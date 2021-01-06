24 / 32

Dune: This film is Denis Villeneuve's much-awaited adaptation of the celebrated 1965 science-fiction novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. It is set in a distant future in which humanity has colonised the universe, and there are still noble houses that possess planets as their fiefs. Our hero, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is the scion of a family that is given stewardship by the ruler of the known universe, Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV. While the planet is the only source of an invaluable substance called melange, most of it is desert. Thus, it is both a gift and a curse. Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem make up the supporting cast. Dune releases on October 1, 2021. (Photo: Warner Bros)