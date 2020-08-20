Top news
- Getting threats over pooja performed on bhoomi pujan day: Muslim BJP leader
- VBU officials skip meet meant to break deadlock, cite security
- UP: Three day monsoon session begins today; Oppn demands debate on Pandemic and Law & order
- Enough action for lifetime, now turn to relax: Satya Pal Malik on way to Meghalaya
- Domicile-based job quota: the law, SC rulings, and special cases
- Goa’s most famous banyan up again, with push from across the world — ‘she was not just a tree’
- Trust urges people to donate copper for building Ram temple
- Help us assert grazing rights near LAC, it counts: ex-Ladakh BJP chief
Money Heist: All the celebrity fans of the Netflix showUpdated: August 20, 2020 8:44:37 pm
Best of Express
- Ladakh border row: India, China agreed to resolve outstanding issues in 'expeditious manner', says MEA
- Bhushan to SC: Would be insincere to apologise for tweets that 'expressed my bona fide belief'
- TrendingStephen Colbert’s 'Late Show' gives the US presidential campaign a twist of Avengers
- TrendingKamala Harris mentions 'chithis' in her speech, creates a buzz on social media
- SportsPM writes to Dhoni, calls him a ‘phenomenon’; cricket legend responds
- SportsCPL 2020, BT vs SLZ Live Cricket Score Updates
- OpinionThe black part of Harris’s identity is bound to be bigger, but the Indian part will not be suppressed
- Why Gurgaon went underwater on Wednesday, why it's a perpetual problem
- LifestyleAvoid fungal infections this monsoon with these hygiene tips
- TechnologyOur review of Dell's latest XPS 13 laptop