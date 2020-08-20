2 / 12

Ayushmann Khurrana

Days after Netflix released the fourth season of Money Heist in April this year, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a video on his Instagram handle, where he is playing the show's theme song "Bella Ciao" on piano. Expressing his eagerness to play the fan favourite character of The Professor, Ayushmann captioned the video as, "I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao.#MoneyHeist" (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)