Sergio aka Salva aka The Professor

The mastermind and the leader of the gang, The Professor has remained the brain behind everything that's transpired on both the heists so far. But the capture of Lisbon by the police and the death of Nairobi left him weak. A man who always had a Plan B ready, was left at the helm when inspector Alicia Sierra caught him at his hideout at gunpoint at the end of season 4. We've seen in Money Heist 5 trailer that Alicia will torture him. Will he be able to budge is to be seen. (Source: Photo by Netflix/La Casa De Papel)