Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
August 28, 2022 3:14:50 pm
Soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt is out and about the city as she is busy with the promotions of her much-awaited film Brahmastra. Alia has been sharing her looks with her fans and is not shying away from flaunting her baby bump. Scroll to see some of her recent pregnancy looks.
For her latest look, Alia wore a red dress with black polka dots on it. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt reacted to the photo by saying, "Hi ladybug." Karisma Kapoor called Alia, "So Pretty 😍," while Karan Johar wrote, "Love❤️❤️❤️." (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Very recently, parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir Kapoor visited IIT Bombay to promote their film. Alia shared her look and wrote in the caption, "IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA." (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia looked stunning in this sheer pink top. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
This little brown dress from Alia got a lot of love. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on September 9. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)