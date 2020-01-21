3 / 10

Samantha Akkineni wrapped up the shoot of Amazon Prime Video's Family Man season 2. In a long post, she mentioned, "Every day on the sets of season 2 of The Family Man has been unforgettable.. To be given the opportunity and the trust to play a role so completely different from anything I have ever done before ... Thankyou @rajanddk you know I love ya .. It feels like just yesterday when I locked myself in a dark room and promised to discover ‘her’ world as genuinely as I could .. And today on the last day of the shoot I can proudly say.. I definitely didn’t eff it up .. #thefamilyman" (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)