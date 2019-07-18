Mission Mangal trailer launch

Nithya Menen shared her experience of working in a Bollywood film, and said, "I had a great experience in Bollywood. I am so glad that Mission Mangal is my first Bollywood film. I always wanted to do a good film and I loved working on this film. The team is great. We used to eat together. Akshay sir used to get food for us all. This was such a warm experience. I felt very welcomed." (Photo: Varinder Chawla)