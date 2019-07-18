Entertainment Gallery Mission Mangal trailer launch Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, has its trailer launch in Mumbai on Thursday. The trailer launch of Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, was held in Mumbai on Thursday. Scroll to see all photos. Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal tells the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which marked India’s first interplanetary expedition. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar plays a senior scientist in the film. "The first time I heard about the way Mangalyaan was carried out, I had goosebumps. Jagan sir's sister is a scientist, so we got a lot of insight from her too," Akshay told reporters at the trailer launch of Mission Mangal. (Photo: APH Images) The cast of Mission Mangal pose for shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) "After Mangalyaan, the picture of those women celebrating had stayed with me. These were regular women. That showed that women scientists' contribution was equal to male scientists. Mission Mangal represents that," shared Vidya Balan. (Photo: APH Images) Mission Mangal actor Kirti Kulhari said, "When it comes to women, it has been believed that they are intellectually inferior, but the moment we sent the orbiter to Mars that thought was gone. Women are shown as equals in Mission Mangal." (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu shared, "We for sure can't show all the achievements of those women scientists because it is just a two-hour film. And we have to fictionalise a bit." (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nithya Menen shared her experience of working in a Bollywood film, and said, "I had a great experience in Bollywood. I am so glad that Mission Mangal is my first Bollywood film. I always wanted to do a good film and I loved working on this film. The team is great. We used to eat together. Akshay sir used to get food for us all. This was such a warm experience. I felt very welcomed." (Photo: Varinder Chawla) "Mission Mangal celebrates the spirit of womanhood. It was such an amazing team to work with," Sonakshi Sinha said. (Photo: APH Images)