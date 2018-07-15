1 / 7

Paramount's tentpole Mission: Impossible - Fallout had its world premiere in the French capital Paris. The stars of the spy-action film, including Hollywood's quintessential action hero Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett, were present on the occasion. Fallout is the sixth iteration in the iconic franchise that began with 1996's Mission: Impossible. Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed the last Mission: Impossible film Rogue Nation, returned for Fallout. According to the film's synopsis, Tom Cruise and his allies will be "in a race against time after a mission goes wrong."