In Mira's words, "I don’t think people calling me a ‘star wife’ makes me any less. I am who I am and my personality or nature doesn’t get diluted by the fact that I am married to Shahid; it has only gotten enhanced. He is my better half and being with him only makes me more wholesome. So together, we are much stronger. It’s all about your attitude towards it (the term). I am his wife and he is a star. It’s as simple as that. If you want to make a big deal about it, you can. I am very proud to be Shahid’s wife and I think he is equally proud to be my husband and that’s how it should be." (Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram)