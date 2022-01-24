Breaking News
- Delhi court frames sedition charges against Sharjeel Imam
- Joined BJP for nationalism, says Mulayam’s daughter-in-law
- Kejriwal urges Delhiites to campaign for his party in poll-bound states
- How the cow came to be debated in Constituent Assembly and why Article 48 was added to Constitution
- Explained: Revised guidelines for management of Covid-19 in children and adolescents
Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss todayUpdated: January 24, 2022 6:33:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Explained: Why stock markets have crashed, and what you should do now
- CitiesUmar bail plea: Protest sites picked close to 25 mosques: Prosecution
- EntertainmentNusrat Jahan says she, partner Yash Dasgupta ‘are family’: ‘Don’t want to get into marriage part, and how do you know I am not married?’
- EntertainmentVirat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika's photos go viral as broadcaster breaches their request: 'Leave their child alone'
- TrendingSuresh Raina to David Warner, Pushpa The Rise is on everyone's timeline: Watch the best, Allu Arjun approved videos
- TrendingHold your seats as this driver takes an impossible U-turn on a narrow road
- SportsIndian fixers blackmailed me to spot fix, ICC banning me for not reporting immediately: Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor
- SportsAus Open organisers criticised after security asks fans to remove 'Where is Peng Shuai' shirts
- OpinionNarayan Debnath’s comic world was rich, but stuck in stereotype and slapstick
- Should Budget depend on an investments-led recovery?
- LifestyleHuma Qureshi's morning 'self-care' routine will make your skin feel fresh, rejuvenated
- TechnologySony SRS-NB10 review: Calls go off your ears