Must Read
- Post-election violence: House to house, eight times in two months, 40 families say on the run
- Express journalists among over 40 whose numbers on target list
- Idea Exchange with Abhinav Bindra: 'Don’t know how Olympics will transpire'
- Explained: Conjugal rights before Supreme Court
- Tick, tick, tick... boom: Olympians on how their eyes and brain guide their gut
- Sunny Deol ripped his pants in anger during Darr, didn't speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years
- Cryptocurrency bank plans India operations, takes cooperative route to get around RBI rules
Mira Rajput, Sunny Leone, Hina Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not missJuly 19, 2021 5:06:10 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 13 years after Singur fiasco, Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee says Tatas 'most welcome'
- CitiesHave ‘great respect’ for Stan Swamy’s work: Bombay HC
- EntertainmentParesh Rawal confirms work on Hera Pheri 3 is on
- EntertainmentBalika Vadhu 2 trailer: New Anandi enters the frame in Color’s show, begins August 9
- Trending'I was kind of prepared': 8 year's response to DC shootout is heartbreaking
- Trending#MumbaiRains, #DelhiRains trend on Twitter, residents share pics of inundated streets
- Tick, tick, tick... boom: Olympians on how their eyes and brain guide their gut
- Abhinav Bindra: 'Don’t know how Olympics will transpire'
- OpinionWhat Beijing wants to tell the rest of the world
- Conjugal rights before SC: On what grounds is it being challenged, how have courts ruled before?
- LifestyleTokyo Olympics: Table tennis player Manika Batra sports nail art featuring Indian flag
- TechnologyWhatsApp head says governments need to hold NSO Group accountable