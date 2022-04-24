Must Read
- Find your right fit: 3 subscription packages tailor-made for Express readers
- GST Council for hiking rates of 143 items, asks states for views
- Income Tax hurdle now stands in way of bullet train project
- Boria Majumdar likely to get two-year ban in Wriddhiman Saha case
- Mumbai Hanuman Chalisa row builds up to assault, jail, and Independent legislator duo
- MRI machines to gloves: Supplies from West hit, Russia looks at Indian medical gear
- Tavleen Singh writes: Bulldozing to instill terror
- UAE investments, grassroot democracy: Twin messages in PM Narendra Modi's J&K visit Sunday
- What happens when Santosh Trophy comes to a football-crazed Malappuram in Kerala?
Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt: 9 celebrity photos you should not missApril 24, 2022 4:43:22 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IndiaFrom jobs to water: PM’s Dahod rally boosts BJP ahead of Gujarat polls, but tribal concerns linger
- CitiesHanuman Chalisa row: Sedition Act against MLA Ravi Rana, MP wife; sent to 14-day judicial custody
- EntertainmentKiccha Sudeep reacts to KGF 2 being called a pan-India film made in Kannada: 'Hindi is no more a national language...'
- EntertainmentKaran Johar calls Alia Bhatt 'box office ki maharani', announces release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
- TrendingHeartbroken yet hopeful: Fans react as Vibrant Kohli gets out at zero consecutively
- TrendingEver seen what's inside a shark's mouth? Here's a video
- SportsView, Review: Is India blundering by leaving out Saina from CWG?
- SportsCSK's Mukesh Chaudhary: Bowler's envy, neighbour's pride
- OpinionBulldozing to instill terror
- Why has Reliance called off Future Retail takeover proposal?
- LifestyleTina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande wedding: Couple looks elegant in white as they get married in Jaipur
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy M33 5G review: Big battery yes, but…