Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Masaba Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia’s glam game
November 24, 2022 4:30:46 pm
Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Masaba Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vijay Varma were a part of a Vogue India event in Mumbai. They met the 'first lady of fashion' Anna Wintour at the event. Scroll to see some inside photos.
Mira Rajput Kapoor was seen in a black sari for the event. Sharing the look she wrote, "Sari, always." (Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram)
In an inside picture, Mira posed with fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and others. (Photo: Pooja Churiwala/Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in this all-black outfit. (Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur's Instagram story has this inside picture with Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. (Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)
Tamannaah Bhatia shared her look for the event. (Photo: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)
Tamannaah Bhatia posted this photo which featured her along with Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, and Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. (Photo: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)
Tamannaah Bhatia took a selfie with actor Vijay Varma. (Photo: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)
Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar shared her look for the night. (Photo: Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar/Instagram)
Tamannaah Bhatia posed with Aditi Rao Hydari and Masaba Gupta. (Photo: VOGUE India/Instagram)
Tamannaah Bhatia was all smiles with ace designer Manish Malhotra. (Photo: VOGUE India/Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana's look for the night was shared by his stylist. "Jive Talkin’ @ayushmannk attends @vogueindia’s Forces of Fashion with Anna Wintour. In @gucci X @adidasoriginals," read the caption. (Photo: Isha Bhansali/Instagram)
Masaba Gupta shared her look and wrote, "Barbie core but make it India." (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Manushi Chhillar was seen in a stylish avatar. (Photo: VOGUE India/Instagram)
The stars seem to have had a good evening. (Photo: VOGUE India/Instagram)