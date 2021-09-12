2 / 10

Neeti Mohan shared the first photo of her son Aryaveer. She wrote along, "Meet our jigar ka tukda Aryaveer ❤️ Since the time he has come in our lives every day feels magical. Be it morning or night, what Aryaveer is doing is the breaking news in both our families 😃 Too much of excitement and love pouring from everywhere. Feel blessed indeed! We hope to be the best parents we can be to our Boy. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings 🙏🌸" (Photo: Neeti Mohan/Instagram)