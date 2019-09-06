Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and others

Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sonali Bendre among others shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see all.

Mira Kapoor

The caption of Mira Kapoor's photo read, "Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world ️ #bigbabyboy." (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo with the caption, "Did you ever stop to think, and forget to start again? — Winnie the Pooh." (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Sharing the photos, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "#flashbackfriday Any guesses which film this pic is from? #guessinggame." (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

alia, ranbir

A photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoying a safari ride in Kenya has emerged online. (Photo: cutealiaabhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia too shared a photo from the safari with the caption, "Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through." (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor shared the latest photos of Sonam Kapoor. (Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared a photo too. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre shared her look for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's 33rd anniversary bash. (Photo: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter

Here is a photo of Ishaan Khatter. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor

Sharing this photo, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "French toast नहीं तो french beard ही सही !!! #fridayfrenchie #frenchbeardfriday." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor shared this photo and wrote, "Wild hair, don’t care." (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

