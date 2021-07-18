5 / 9

Talking about Minnisha's relationship with Akash, a source told the publication, “Initially, Minissha and Akash were just friends. To begin with, they didn’t even call each other and just happened to cross paths in poker games. They had first seen each other at a game about 17-18 months ago. It was only after a few interactions that they started connecting. But yes, today, they are madly in love. Minissha and Akash realise the strange times of today where, forget the future, but life itself has become so uncertain. They just want to be with each other as much as possible and remain happy.” (Photo: Minissha Lamba/Instagram)