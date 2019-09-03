Toggle Menu Sections
Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar climb highest mountain in Africa

Milind Soman shared a photo of himself kissing his "super wife" Ankita Konwar and like a proud husband mentioned her achievements.

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar celebrated the latter's 28th birthday at the highest point of Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The actor shared a photo of himself kissing his "super wife" and like a proud husband mentioned the achievements of Konwar in the caption. According to him, Konwar is the first Assamese woman to climb the dormant volcano. Also, he shared photos which were clicked on their way to Uhuru Peak. Scroll to see photos of the couple.

Posting a late birthday wish for wife Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman, last seen in Four More Shots Please, wrote, "JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so. So proud of you sweetheart You will inspire many more! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness"

Milind Soman looked elated as he climbed Mt Kilimanjaro.

Ankita Konwar, who tied the knot with Milind Soman in April 2018, also expressed her happiness on reaching the highest point of Mt Kilimanjaro. "It was a climb alright! Celebrated my 28th birthday by climbing the highest mountain in Africa #kilimanjaro and summiting the highest peak at 19341 feet #uhurupeak !! And by doing so, became one of the first #assamese women to have done it. It did require a lot of courage, patience and resistance to reach the top but it was all worth it. Life offers so much to teach us, we just have to open our hearts to learn. Kilimanjaro you have been extremely kind ," she wrote along with a series of photos featuring herself and Milind Soman.

The fitness enthusiast also thanked the actor for his support. She wrote, "Thank you for a beautiful birthday @milindrunning! Couldn’t have done this without your support Thank you for being with me through the montane forests to moorlands to towering alpine deserts to everything. May we learn more and grow more together "

"15000 ft face," wrote Milind Soman as he posted his selfie after climbing the highest mountain in Africa.

Here's another photo of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

