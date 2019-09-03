Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar climb highest mountain in Africa

Ankita Konwar, who tied the knot with Milind Soman in April 2018, also expressed her happiness on reaching the highest point of Mt Kilimanjaro. "It was a climb alright! Celebrated my 28th birthday by climbing the highest mountain in Africa #kilimanjaro and summiting the highest peak at 19341 feet #uhurupeak !! And by doing so, became one of the first #assamese women to have done it. It did require a lot of courage, patience and resistance to reach the top but it was all worth it. Life offers so much to teach us, we just have to open our hearts to learn. Kilimanjaro you have been extremely kind ," she wrote along with a series of photos featuring herself and Milind Soman.