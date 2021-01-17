1 / 6

MG Ramachandran or MGR is famously known by two titles, Makkal Thilakam (foremost among the people), and Puratchi Thalaivar (revolutionary leader). While the former name was given due to his onscreen roles in the Tamil film industry, the latter he earned for his political achievements. MGR first joined politics by becoming a member of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) under the leadership of CN Annadurai before he floated his own political party, AIADMK. On the actor and political leader's 104th birth anniversary, we dig into our archives to present some of his rare photos. (Express archive photo)