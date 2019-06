Excited about her digital debut, Karisma Kapoor, who is a mother of two in real life, shared in a statement, “Out of choice I wanted to be with my family and children. When I heard this script, it was so interesting. The script was about today’s mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my character. It is also something which I am going through right now.” (Photo: Shruti Seth/Instagram)