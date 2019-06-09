Toggle Menu Sections
Men in Black International posters tease Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson’s sci-fi comedyhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/men-in-black-international-posters-chris-hemsworth-tessa-thompson-5771878/

Men in Black International posters tease Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson’s sci-fi comedy

Men in Black: International is directed by F Gary Gray, known for The Italian Job and The Fate of the Furious. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson headline the film and play the roles of Agent H and Agent M, who work with the MIB's UK branch.

Men in Black: International posters

Men in Black: International is a sequel to the original Men in Black film series starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as Agent K and Agent J respectively. The franchise is based on the titular organisation that polices the aliens living on earth disguised as humans, protect the planet from outer space threats and uses devices that wipes the memory to keep the alien activity on earth a secret. The new film is directed by F Gary Gray, known for The Italian Job and The Fate of the Furious. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson headline the film and play the roles of Agent H and Agent M, who work with the MIB's UK branch. Liam Neeson plays the role of High T, the head of the organisation's UK branch. Emma Thompson also stars in the role of MIB US' head. Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson play the role of aliens.

Men in Black: International

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have played the role of teammates before as Thor and Valkyrie in the short-lived Revengers in Thor: Ragnarok when they went to overthrow Hela from the throne of Asgard.

Men in Black: International

Hemsworth and Thompson's alien hunters will have to look into a series of alien attacks that will have them travelling across the globe.

Men in Black: International

While Hemsworth's MCU character, Thor, may appear in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, it is not clear when Thompson's Valkyrie will appear again. Meanwhile, the two actors have got another blockbuster franchise to deal with.

Men in Black: International

Emma Thompson will be the only human character to make a switch from the older film series to the newer one. Tim Blaney will also reprise the voice role of Frank the Pug.

Men in Black: International

Judging by the promos, the film has a similar comedic tone that defined the original film series. And the visual effects, which are important in any MIB film, seem much improved thanks to newer technologies.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Empowering’, say netizes as Nike introduces plus-size mannequins
2 VBSPU PUCAT admit card release date and time
3 JNUEE, CEEB answer key 2019: Last day to raise challenge, check how