Men in Black International posters tease Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson’s sci-fi comedy

Men in Black: International is a sequel to the original Men in Black film series starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as Agent K and Agent J respectively. The franchise is based on the titular organisation that polices the aliens living on earth disguised as humans, protect the planet from outer space threats and uses devices that wipes the memory to keep the alien activity on earth a secret. The new film is directed by F Gary Gray, known for The Italian Job and The Fate of the Furious. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson headline the film and play the roles of Agent H and Agent M, who work with the MIB's UK branch. Liam Neeson plays the role of High T, the head of the organisation's UK branch. Emma Thompson also stars in the role of MIB US' head. Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson play the role of aliens.