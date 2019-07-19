Entertainment Gallery Meet Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s ‘little miss sunshine’ Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently celebrated eight months with their 'little miss sunshine', Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became proud parents of a baby girl on November 18, 2018. Over the months, the couple has not hesitated to share photos of their little princess Mehr Dhupia Bedi on Instagram. Scroll to see photos of Mehr. Neha Dhupia shared this click and wrote, "8 months with our little miss sunshine ️ ... @mehrdhupiabedi ️️️." (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Daddy Angad Bedi shared this photo and wrote, "Feels ... Us ️... 8months of holding these cute little hands @mehrdhupiabedi @nehadhupia ️." (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram) Last month, Angad Bedi shared this picture and wrote, "She’s 7 months today.. our lifeline Mehr. Waheguru sukh rakhe. thank you universe for everything. @nehadhupia you bring a lot of happiness in my life. credit goes to the wifey." (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram) Neha Dhupia shared this picture of Mehr Dhupia Bedi and the caption read, "She has my heart ️ .... #7monthstoday ... @mehrdhupiabedi." (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) "From sunrise to sunset ... he will always be by your side our baby girl ️... his first , her first ... #happyfathersday my love ️ @angadbedi ... you will make the finest dad to our baby girl @mehrdhupiabedi ️," wrote Neha Dhupia sharing this photo. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Sharing this family photo, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Shape of my heart ️ .... our baby girl #6monthstoday, " (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia shared this photo on Mother's Day. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia gave a sneak peek of little Mehr Dhupia Bedi. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) "Her favourite place .. daddy’s shoulders ️ #babygirl #5months," wrote Neha sharing this picture. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) "Baby mehr you are 4 months old today .. I miss you both come home soon. @nehadhupia #voti @rjdeigg," wrote Angad Bedi sharing this photo. (Photo: Angad Bedi/ Instagram) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi posed with Karan Johar's family. Baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi is in Hiroo Johar's arms. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram) "Our baby girl ... been spreading joy and kickin around for a month ... #happyonemonth our little Mehr ... @angadbedi," wrote Neha with this photo. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi on May 10, 2018. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia had taken to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her darling daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The caption of Neha’s Instagram post read, “Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world … ️” She shared a photo of Mehr’s feet with socks that read ‘hello world’. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)