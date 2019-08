Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi celebrates his 64th birthday today. The actor plays the lead role in the multi-starrer event film. At the teaser launch, Chiranjeevi spoke about the upcoming film and said, "It is an untold story of an unsung hero, which I wanted to tell to everyone pan India. The story has been with me for more than a decade, but then I didn’t have the budget. Finally, it is happening, I am very happy." (Photo from Express Archives)