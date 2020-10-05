1 / 17

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 was launched on Sunday with host and actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan welcoming 16 celebrities as contestants. The reality show will air every day at 9.30 pm on Vijay Television. Viewers can also stream the episodes on Disney Plus Hotstar. But before we see the real action kicking off inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house, here's a list of all the contestants who will entertain us this season. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)