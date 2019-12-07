1 / 8

DC Films has unveiled character posters of its upcoming superhero film, Birds of Prey or Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. DC Comics adaptations have experienced a renaissance of sorts after the gigantic debacle that was 2017's Justice League. All three films that have released since then -- Aquaman, Shazam! and Joker -- have been critical and commercial successes. Helmed by Chinese-American filmmaker Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey is based on the titular superheroine team from DC Comics. The film, judging by the promos, looks like a girl-gang movie. The script of the film is penned by Bumblebee screenwriter Christina Hodson.