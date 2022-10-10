The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil kickstarted on Sunday with Kamal Haasan returning as the host of the most-watched Tamil reality show. Scroll to see the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
2 / 21
TikTok star GP Muthu is a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
3 / 21
Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant Asal Kolaar is a Tamil rapper. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
4 / 21
Transgender model Shivin Ganesan is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
5 / 21
Mohamed Azeem is a TV actor. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
6 / 21
Kamal Haasan welcomed choreographer Robert Master as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
7 / 21
Actor Aysha is best known for her TV serial Sathya. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
8 / 21
Sheriina is a model born in Kerala and brought up in Bengaluru. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
9 / 21
Manikandan is a TV actor. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
10 / 21
Actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi of Saravanan Meenakshi fame is a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
11 / 21
Ram Ramasamy is a cricketer and model. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
12 / 21
Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam is a singer who has worked with many leading Tamil musicians like AR Rahman, D Imman, Santhosh Narayanan, and Harris Jayaraj. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
13 / 21
Janany, from Sri Lank, is an anchor and newsreader. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
14 / 21
90s kids will remember Shanthi. She was seen in the title song of the blockbuster serial Mettioli. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
15 / 21
Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant Vikraman is a journalist and an activist driven by ideologies. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
16 / 21
Amudhavanan is a popular TV comedy artiste. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
17 / 21
Maheswari Chanakyan was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vikram. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
18 / 21
Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant VJ Kathirravan is a fairly unknown face. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
19 / 21
Bigg Boss Tamil 6's Queency Stanley is an upcoming actor. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
20 / 21
Nivaa was in the fashion business for a while, and now, she wants to make it big in showbiz. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)
21 / 21
Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant Dhanalakshmi is an Instagrammer from Erode. (Photo: Vijay Television/Twitter)