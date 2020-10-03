2 / 12

Rubina Dilaik: The first contestant on the list is television's favourite 'Chotti Bahu' Rubina Dilaik. The actor has so far steered away from reality shows, and thus it would be exciting for fans to see how she fares on Bigg Boss. Dilaik has always been quite private about her life. And to the surprise of the world, she has entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla. It will be thus interesting to see what the two have in store for fans. Dilaik was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors. Quite a stunner in real life, we are also excited to see her many looks on the show. (Photo: PR handout)