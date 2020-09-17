1 / 7

Voot Select's original web series Crackdown will premiere on September 23. It stars Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia in the lead roles. Though nothing much about the Apoorva Lakhia directorial has been revealed by the makers, from the first look, Crackdown seems to be an intriguing thriller. So, before you get to watch it, check out who is playing who in the web series.