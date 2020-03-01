8 / 11

Vijay Sethupathi is at the peak of his career. Last year, he was seen in the hit film Petta alongside superstar Rajinikanth. He has established himself as a versatile actor and is among the most sought-after actors in the industry today. Apart from Master, he is also currently filming a slew of films including Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.