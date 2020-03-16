2 / 11

At the music launch, Vijay shared his kutty story. He said, "Finally, one kutty story. I can't say it is a story but hear me out. There is a line from one of my songs “Ellam pugazhum oruvan oruvanke, nee nadhi pola odi kondu iru”. We should be like a river. We meet different kinds of people on the way who throw flowers, but the river keeps going on. At the same time, we also meet people who don't like us and throw rocks at us, but the river just keeps flowing anyway. Just like that, we should also keep going like the river." (Photo: XBFilmCreators/Twitter)