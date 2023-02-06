Masaba Gupta shares inside pictures from her wedding bash
February 6, 2023 18:46 IST
Designer-actor Masaba Gupta on Monday shared some photos from her and Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married on January 27 and the wedding bash photos feature Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, Sonam Kapoor, and Konkonasen Sharma among others. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
In the photos, Masaba is seen receiving hugs from her family and friends. Sharing the photos, Masaba wrote, "The one where everyone hugs! Part 1! 😆❤️♥️💜💛💚🧡🤎." (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Masaba's post also features stepdad Vivek Mehra. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor all smiles with Masaba Gupta. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Masaba's mother-in-law Nalini Misra Tyabji is seen cuddling Konkona Sensharma. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Konkona receives a hug from film producer Rhea Kapoor. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Masaba Gupta all smiles with Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
In a black-and-white photo, Masaba's husband, actor Satyadeep Misra is seen hugging a person. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Masaba Gupta's father, West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards posed with former cricketer Ajay Jadeja at the bash. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)