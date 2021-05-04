Most read
- IPL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19 scare; BCCI says 'players' health paramount'
- Adhir Chowdhury: ‘Humiliating loss... need to hit streets, come out of Twitter, Facebook’
- Education Ministry asks IITs, NITs, IIITs to defer offline exams
- Bill and Melinda Gates file for divorce
- Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh till Thursday, govt to issue e-pass
- Have to defeat Covid first, am street fighter, all together can fight BJP in 2024: Mamata Banerjee
- Steroid use too early may be causing drop in oxygen: AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria
7 major takeaways from Marvel Studios Phase 4 announcementMay 4, 2021 3:12:46 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Bengal post poll violence: BJP knocks SC door, Nadda reaches Kolkata; PM Modi speaks to Governor
- CitiesWe can’t be blind… when people are dying: Delhi HC raps Centre
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended permanently, she says 'my heart goes out to people of this country'
- EntertainmentWhen Shah Rukh Khan said he was 'the real outsider': 'I was this Delhi boy with no godfather or family in Bollywood'
- TrendingWatch: Roshan the camel brings books to children who are being homeschooled in rural Pakistan
- Trending'Glasses are cool': Boy teased for wearing spectacles at school; celebrities to politicians join in to cheer him
- SportsIPL 2021 postponed indefinitely as COVID-19 breaches bio-bubble
- Sports'COVID don't care; it was inevitable': IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely
- OpinionBattle-scarred and prescient, Mamata Banerjee played to win
- Explained: Share of women, youth in new Assemblies
- Lifestyle'I’m in the worst shape of my life': Will Smith's dad-bod is winning the internet
- TechnologyMi 11 Ultra review: Finally, a worthy flagship from Xiaomi