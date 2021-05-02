2 / 6

Scorsese went on to praise Ray for presenting a nuanced perspective of India to the international audiences. Previously, what was made in the west about the country was tinged with colonial hangover. "For those of us here in the West, the Apu trilogy — Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956) and Apur Sansar (1959) — was a milestone," Scorsese said. "We were used to seeing India on screen but through a purely colonial perspective, which obviously meant that the principal characters were Westerners and the “extras”, the people who provided the local colour and the background detail, were Indians. We had no idea whether the stories were happening in Gujarat, Kashmir, West Bengal or Maharashtra — it was just “India”." (Photo: Express archive)