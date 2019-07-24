Entertainment Gallery Manoj Kumar turns 82: Rare photos of Purab Aur Paschim actor On Manoj Kumar’s 82nd birthday, here are some rare photos from the Express Archive. In a career spanning over six decades, Manoj Kumar has mostly starred in patriotic films. After the 1965 war, Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri asked Manoj to create a film on the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. The result was the 1967 film Upkar that was loved by the masses. (Photo: Express Archives) Manoj Kumar's real name is Harikishan Giri Goswami. He changed his name to Manoj Kumar after watching Dilip Kumar's Shabnam. (Photo: Express Archives) Manoj Kumar earned the tag of 'patriotic hero' after his 1965 film Shaheed. (Photo: Express Archives) Manoj Kumar was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016. (Photo: Express Archives) In 1992, Manoj Kumar was honoured with the Padma Shri.(Photo: Express Archives) He was last seen in the 1995 film Maidan-E-Jung. (Photo: Express Archives) Manoj Kumar with Mata Vidyawati (mother of Bhagat Singh). The actor starred in the 1965 classic Shaheed, based on the life of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. (Photo: Express Archives) Manoj Kumar and playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on the set of Ricky. (Photo: Express Archives)